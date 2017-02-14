What is the hardest job in college football?

Are Buttal: 8 years while Obama was in office Republican's who opposed ACA had to figure out a replacement solution. As complicated as the ACA was there was 8 years yes 8years to figure this complex plan repacement. Trump who said that he has offered a "Great" replacement plan has offered zilch on his plan. 8 years to have a plan ready when they have the power to repeal and replace and they are still figuring it out. Get rid of these Repulican congressional clowns or better yet Repeal and Place these Republican Congressional bozo's for not having something ready.