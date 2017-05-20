Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin still fearful of Quintana

Hey Trump: Top 10 Don't ask him tips ................................................................ #10 ... Don't ask him to speak Russian, he can barely speak English. #9 ... Don't ask him where he gets his orange glow. #8 ... Don't ask him who makes the best ties, China or Malaysia. #7 ... Don't ask him if Mexico is paying for this trip #6 ... Don't ask him if he knows what a Presidents job is. #5 ... Don't ask him if his hair is real or is it Memorex #4 ... Don't ask him to spell 'Bigly.' #3 ... Don't ask him if he remembers who Mike Pence is. #2 ... Don't ask him if he knows more about history than Sarah Palin. #1 ... Don't ask him about his little hands.