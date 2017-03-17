GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 91, Jazz 83
LeBron James scores 33 points to lead the Cavaliers as they pull away late from the Jazz to win, 91-83.
LeBron James scores 33 points to lead the Cavaliers as they pull away late from the Jazz to win, 91-83.
Pablito: Angela Merkel's rule number one; Karl Marx is the greatest. Angela Merkel's rule number two; The East German Communists were much better and smarter than Russian Communists. Angela Merkel's rule number three; Barack Obama tried to be a good Socialist but lacked the vision which German Communist Erich Honecker has had for the East Germans, including the then young Angela Merkel.
21