Former Cub David Ross Sticks Performance Enhancing Lemon in Butt on 'DWTS'

As a former Major League Baseball catcher, David Ross is no stranger to a squeeze play but that didn't prepare him for what he encountered during rehearsal for the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars.

Julianne Hough was the guest coach for Ross and dance partner Lindsay Arnold. When she arrived for rehearsal she brought a bag of lemons and asked Ross what he thought they were for. Not missing a beat the former Cubs player said, "Where are we putting that... In my butt cheeks?"

As a former catcher, Ross has an overdeveloped backside which is constantly being critiqued by the judges. To try and help him adjust his posture and tuck his butt more underneath him, Hough asked him to dance while squeezing a lemon between his butt cheeks.

The advice paid off as Ross nailed his performance and earned the praise of judge Bruno Tonioli who said "Oh yes, the citrus hit the spot."