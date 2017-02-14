Forde Minutes - The Breakthrough Edition

STANFORD CARDINAL 4 LIFE: Liberals do this with every photo of Trump. It offers them some "evidence" of their fantasy -- and removes them from the fact that Democrats are less popular now than any time since just after the Civil War. Obama's average approval rating for his entire presidency? 47% -- the 4th lowest in history. Over the last six years, Democrats have lost both houses of Congress, a record number of governors' offices, a record number of state legislatures and 30 states in the presidential election.