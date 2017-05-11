Fleury instrumental in series win over Capitals

old_sssage: Wait... wasn't it only about six months ago when Trump said that the Actual Unemployment rate was 42 percent? So what we have here is a point where all skilled and semi-skilled workers are employed. All that's left is low intellect and unskilled workers who are filling low wage positions. Hmmmm... maybe the economy really wasn't in such bad shape. Let's hear more garbage about how "The Rich" are job creators. Job Creators are the middle-class earners with disposable income. Not the rich.