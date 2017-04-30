Final day for the NFL draft on the Parkway
It's been a record-setting event with Philadelphia in the national spotlight. But the NFL draft comes to end tonight.
It's been a record-setting event with Philadelphia in the national spotlight. But the NFL draft comes to end tonight.
James: HOW IT WORKS: Rich families already send their kids to Private School at their own total expense. Vouchers would help them pay part of the cost. Poor families can't afford Private Schools even with vouchers, so they are still out in the cold. It is like a Giant Tax Break for the rich. That's it, that's what it is all about and nothing else.
304