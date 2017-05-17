Fight Breaks Out Between Crabby Fishermen on 'Deadliest Catch'

Tensions boiled over on Deadliest Catch as the crew of the Saga was forced into port after their ship anchor was snapped in strong winds. Once in port the crew had lots of work to do on the boat but two of the deckhands snuck off and hit the bars instead.

When the two deckhands, Dean Gribble and Hannes Hustwick, returned to the ship they were fairly inebriated. The crew that had stayed behind to work on the boat was rather crabby about the whole ordeal, particularly deckhand Sean Dunlop.

Dunlop ended up confronting Hustwick and after a series of threats the two got into a physical altercation. The fight was quickly broken up and Hustwick ended up leaving the boat to go cool down.

The boat's captain, Jake Anderson, was also pretty annoyed with the two drunk deckhands saying, "We got everybody working except for two people, Dean and Hannes. [They] thought it was a good idea to go party. I never told them they could go party."

Captain Jake ended up finding Gribble hiding underneath some equipment, trying to sleep off his night out. Ultimate the captain blamed himself saying, "Maybe I'm just too easy on them? Maybe I'm just too gentle? So when this boat leaves we're going to grind them even harder and let them know I'm serious."