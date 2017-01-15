Divisional: Julio Jones vs. Richard Sherman highlights

Btrif: So if the Republicans had this great plan for health care, why didn't they even attempt to get the tens of millions of uninsured people this plan under Bush? Why did it take Obama to provide it universally before the GOP bothered to even care? You know how Trump asked Hillary "why didn't you fix the loopholes in the tax code" (loopholes that certainly won't be fixed now BTW)? Same thing. If the GOP actually cared about the poor, this would have happened a long time ago.