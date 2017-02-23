What can the Celtics do moving forward?

Jack: Trump is doing his best to make Russia a superpower by removing us from the top spot. There was no need to damage relations with Mexico. Just enforce our existing immigration laws. Why would you insist in deporting non-Mexicans to Mexico? How would that even work, why is Mexico responsible for non-Mexicans? Forever our policy was to deport to country of origin. If that proves to be too expensive then you should find a new plan, not just drop it in the lap of someone else. This administration has no accountability or ownership. Sad.