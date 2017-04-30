Capitals need to limit mistakes vs. Penguins

mes: The media are being way too hard on Trump for this 100 day milestone. Trump has been at work in the White House for only about 50 days. He was at Mar a Lago on vacation about 25 days, golfing for about 21 days, campaigning for about 10 days and babysitting Ivanka and Jared for about 8 days. Not to mention the time spent on thousands of tweets. If Trump ever works an entire week, you may be surprised at what he can accomplish!