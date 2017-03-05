Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein recap day 3 of NFL Scouting Combine

The Guys: To be American is to assimilate and embrace our history, customs and laws. In your host country, follow it's rule of law and hold dear the principals of our founding fathers not some left wing twisted re-definition. It also means to embrace our laws ....leave your old laws at the boarders. By all means apply but follow the guidelines. As long as your customs and religions don't violate OUR existing laws and customs your good to go. A hand up not a handout.