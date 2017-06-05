Brendan McKay MLB Draft Tape | Louisville LHP/1B

Brendan McKay MLB Draft Tape: Louisville's Brendan McKay had a season for the ages and established himself as one of the premiere players in college baseball. The 2017 Collegiate Baseball National Player of The Year and First-Team All-ACC performer is as dynamic of a hitter as he is throwing heat from the mound. McKay is one of the ACC leaders in strikeouts and wins as a pitcher and in home runs and RBI as a slugger. Check out the Cardinals two-way terror's MLB Draft Tape right here!