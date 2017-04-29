Bournemouth win through late goal v. Sunderland

Hank: Dear Mr. Trump, stop blaming the Democrats as you are the boss now. Why are you trying to charge our ally in South Korean who keeps things in check. I would be giving them free weaponry. Please let the things swirl around in your head before you say them. Look at Israel for example. Surrounded on all sides by this and that. We should be giving them stuff for FREE. Think about it this way.... it may be lost on you. What part of strategy don't you understand?