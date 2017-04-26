When Bette Met Mae

In the fall of 1973, a cocktail party was given by Charles Pollack, a West Hollywood designer, for his house guest Bette Davis and her guest Mae West. Bette and Mae had never met, but each held the other in high regard. Miss West was accompanied by her two escorts, Stan Musgrove and Glenn Shahan, who were eager to meet Miss Davis. Also present were Chuck Pollock, Vik Greenfield, who had been Miss Davis's personal assistant, and Wes Wheadon, a neighbor and friend of the host and Miss Davis. That