reeferjohn: Do people still lend credence to polls? Chicken guts are as accurate. Let's face it the world has moved on and polls are in the garbage chute along with newspapers and magazines. Even broadcast TV will feel the pinch as today's students graduate and rise to positions of power. The Democrat Party is on the edge of the chute, tin foil hats askew, shouting nonsensical accusations, denying the fact that they are done. The Communists have finally been exposed and the people don't like them. Wait until chants of "lock her up" drown out the lies. I pity the poor person who becomes Hillary's cellmate unless it's the AG who let her slide.