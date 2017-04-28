Alexander Ovechkin should've checked Sidney Crosby

John: Why would anyone listen to the same lying collaborators who brought us the illegal Iraq invasion under false pretexts and a million dead when these same vermin have already openly announced that their intention is regime change (in defiance of the will of the Syrian people)? Are people blind or just apathetic? The news tell people that the Syrian government is attacking it own citizens with chemical weapons and the fools actually believe this? What a world we live in where evil just seem to prevail at every turn.