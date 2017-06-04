6/3/17: MLB.com FastCast

Peter333: So what now a candle lit vigel and carry on as normal. No now no more useless words it's time for action from our useless Politicians. First shut down the Mosques that these dare I say it muslim Islamic terrorists attended. Deport all there family's and realise that it won't stop till those who are supposed to protect the people do what is needed. And if there any appologist for Islam you have the blood of innocent people on your hands and that goes for the Liberals. People get angry because if you don't more will follow. Islam is not a religion of peace this proves it's a death cult. Try and prove me wrong.