5/25/17: MLB.com FastCast

matt: Always the same mosques as other terrorist`s when will people wake up most of these subhumans are known to be is sympathisers by other muslims the whole lot of them can`t be trusted they flee these countries and bring their wars with them it seems to me our childrens safety is secondary to not upsetting muslims :O/ F! them if they want to live here they abide by our laws and tellus who are threats ... This is the time to stand up and demand our human rights ! we have 1000`s of killers living amongst us when will they be locked up , deported ,interned ?