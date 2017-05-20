5/19/17: MLB.com FastCast
Mark Canha wins it for the A's in extras, the Rangers' win streak grows to 10 games plus Welington Castillo powers the Orioles to victory
Mark Canha wins it for the A's in extras, the Rangers' win streak grows to 10 games plus Welington Castillo powers the Orioles to victory
Matthew: The US Government should now refuse to hand over Flynn's pension, his health insurance, and suspend any compensation the government is currently providing to him and his spouse. He took an oath to uphold the Constitution and his subsequent service to the nation was to uphold that solemn oath. He's in clear violation of that. NO IMMUNITY!!! Honor your agreement to this Republic.
688