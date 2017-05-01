2017 PL Matchday 35: Sunday Roundup

Charles W: False feelings and drivel using a victim for political purposes. Name one thing that has not already been done to keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill people and or criminals. Does Chicago ring a bell or the recent report that 95% of crime in our Country happens in 2% of the Cities all run by Democrats like Mr Hurst. Which by the way liberals harbor criminals all the time in the name of feelings. If we want to really honor the victim and do something constructive do not vote for this fraud.