2017 NFL Combine

taikibansei: It's fascinating to me how most anti-abortionist Repub are also against universal access to health care, food stamps (72% of which go to working families with children), quality education (funding has been cut by Republican administrations throughout the country), and safe food and housing (almost 40% of the population is at or below the poverty line). Get those babies be born, make them suffer, and then watch them die--the conservative motto in a nutshell.