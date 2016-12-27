2016: The Year in Sports

Rocketman: What she and many others have shown, is that one can be a mature adult and yet have no idea of reality. This person, a muslim, is in one of two categories. 1) a muslim in name only like millions of Christians in this respect; means she as they have never read the play book of their own religions. For if she had she would know 100% that she had been duped her whole life into believing a provable lie. On the other hand she could be using taqiyya, a tenant of 'islam' that permits lying. In either case she is a complete buffoon where islam' is concerned. DON'T BELIEVE ME READ THE 'quran'.