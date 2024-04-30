Video: What if Zion doesn’t get hurt? He answers
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Pelicans were eliminated from the playoffs Monday night, swept in four games by the West’s top seed, Oklahoma City. But, Zion Williamson did not play in the playoffs, after straining a hamstring late in the fourth quarter of a play-in loss to the Lakers.
At the time, with just over three minutes to play, Zion had scored 40 points.
Watch the complete interview with Zion from Tuesday’s post season Pelicans media availability.
