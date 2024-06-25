Video: Zaccagni’s equaliser against Croatia seen from Italy stands

Watch Mattia Zaccagni’s late equaliser against Croatia in a video shot right from behind Dominik Livaković’s goal in Leipzig last night.

Italy made it to the EURO 2024 Round of 16 after a 1-1 draw against Croatia last night.

It came with the last touch in the game, allowing Italy to get a ticket for Berlin, where they will face Switzerland in the knock-out phase on June 29.

Zaccagni’s dramatic last-minute goal was caught on camera by an Italian fan, Alfredo, who was in the stands in Berlin last night. Watch it below through his X account.