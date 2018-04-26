Video: Young Cavaliers fan calls LeBron James' shot before it even happens

This young Cavaliers has supreme confidence in LeBron James. (Twitter)

Anybody who has been watching the NBA for a while has seen it before. The game-winner Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James made against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of their opening-round series on Wednesday night was almost identical to one he made to beat the Orlando Magic in 2009.

But this kid, young Dave Johnson, proves you don’t have to be that old to know LeBron is money:





The young Cavs fan waited until James elevated over Pacers forward Thaddeus Young at the top of the key, turned around before the ball left his hand and called “game.” He didn’t even bother to watch.

The boy’s father called his son’s ice-in-his-veins supreme confidence in LeBron “Classic Dave.”

I’m not even sure Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue had as much faith in James as Dave did.

“I just kind of blackout in those situations,” Lue told reporters of LeBron’s game-winner, via Cleveland.com. “You prepare for so long in those situations. You’re having the best player in the world on your team. You know if you get the ball to him he’s capable of delivering. Jeff got it into him, Bron got to his sweet spot and knocked down an open shot.”

Oh, sure, Dave’s family could have DVR’d the game, rewound it and faked the whole scenario, but I prefer to think it’s real, because it’s more fun that way and Dave sold the heck out of it either way. He’s either the greatest prophet of his generation or the greatest actor of our time. Give him his due.

Dave’s reaction went viral, so it’s on the Cavs now to make sure he gets front-row tickets to every Cleveland home game for the rest of the playoffs, because having him call “game” after every LeBron shot, turning around and waiting for the Quicken Loans Arena crowd to erupt would be pure magic.

