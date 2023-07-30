Video: Yoenis Tellez makes Sergio Garcia look silly en route to third-round TKO

Want to see a boxer make his opponent look silly? Look no further than what Yoenis Tellez did to Sergio Garcia on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tellez got the win with an impressive finish that started with a knockdown and ended with the referee stepping in. It happened in the third round, when Tellez countered jab by Garcia with a hard overhand right that buckled his knees. Garcia didn’t go down completely, however, and when he stood back up, he ate another hard right that dropped him to the canvas.

Garcia tried explaining something to the referee during the 10-count. Once he answered and the fight resumed, Tellez pounced with an onslaught of punches that sealed the TKO.

You can watch the finish in slow motion in the video below (via Twitter):

With the win, Tellez, 23, moved to 6-0 in his professional career. Garcia, 30, dropped to 34-3. The fight was part of the Showtime pay-per-view main card headlined by Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight title.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie