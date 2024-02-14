Video: Why can’t Dana White and the UFC lock down Conor McGregor’s return date?

What in the world is going on with Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC?

That is the question after UFC CEO Dana White said last week that he’s now hoping the expected fight between McGregor and Michael Chandler happens in the fall. This comes after McGregor announced he would return June 29 at International Fight Week, which the UFC never officially acknowledged.

Given McGregor and Chandler were coaches last season on “The Ultimate Fighter 31,” which wrapped up airing last May, it’s wild to think it could be upwards of a year-and-a-half later before they finally meet inside the cage.

So what gives? What is going on here, and who is to blame for the long delay? Our “Spinning Back Clique” of Danny Segura, Farah Hannoun and Brian “Goze” Garcia answer that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode on YouTube or in podcast form below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie