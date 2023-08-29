Video: Why ‘The Korean Zombie’ was so cool and such a beloved UFC fighter

“The Korean Zombie” went out in a blaze of glory – just as you might expect.

After an entertaining first 10 minutes of action, Max Holloway scored a brutal third-round knockout of Chan Sung Jung this past Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 225 headliner, a finish that may not have been made possible without “The Korean Zombie” relentlessly bringing the fight to Holloway at the onset of Round 3.

Afterward, Jung laid down his gloves and announced his retirement, making the fight a fitting way to conclude his career that was all about action. He never won a UFC title, but what made him so cool and so beloved? Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura and Farah Hannoun answer that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

You can watch their discussion in the video above or check out this week’s full episode below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie