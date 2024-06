2024 PFL 4 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Wednesday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.. The same venue hosts Thursday’s event (ESPN/ESPN+).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL 4.

