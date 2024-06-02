Video: Watch UFC 302 post-fight press conference live stream on MMA Junkie

NEWARK, N.J. – UFC 302 takes place Saturday at Prudential Center and you can watch a live video stream of the post-event news conference here on MMA Junkie.

Expected to take part in the press conference are the winners of the top main card bouts, including the championship fight of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, as well as UFC CEO Dana White.

You can watch the press conference in the video above, which will go live upon the conclusion of the headlining bout.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie