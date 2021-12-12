Video: Watch Sean O’Malley’s live reaction to Cody Garbrandt’s TKO loss at UFC 269

Sean O'Malley’s live reaction to Cody Garbrandt’s latest defeat was caught on camera.

During an interview backstage with the UFC, O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) watched Garbrandt suffer a first-round TKO loss to Kai Kara-France on the main card of Saturday’s UFC 269 pay-per-view.

UFC 269 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Below is O’Malley’s live reaction to Garbrandt’s defeat:

O’Malley was fresh off his TKO win over Brazil’s Raulian Paiva as he watched Garbrandt. Both O’Malley and Garbrandt have a history as they’ve traded shots over social media and interviews over the last few years.

At Thursday’s UFC 269 press conference, O’Malley and the former UFC bantamweight champion got into a back-and-forth that ended with both fighters getting up from their seats and facing off on stage just as security held them back.

Following their respective bouts at UFC 269, Garbrandt is now on a 1-5 run that ended his impressive 11-0 start in the sport. Meanwhile, O’Malley is on a three-fight winning streak since suffering his lone professional defeat to Ecuador’s Marlon Vera.