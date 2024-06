Video: Watch LFA’s best fight finishes from May 2024

Legacy Fighting Alliance’s May heated things up just in time for summer.

The promotion had one events in Brazil and one in the States, but in 21 combined fights, there were 13 finishes – and some legit highlight-reel stoppages, too.

Check out the best finishes from LFA’s May events with head kicks, chokes, ground and pound, armbars and more.

You can watch the highlights in the video above, courtesy of LFA.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie