Video: Watch John Johnson III play the run in this highlight reel

When the Cleveland Browns signed John Johnson III this offseason the hype was primarily around his ability in coverage. That excitement is based on a lot of tape study and Pro Football Focus grading. PFF graded Johnson as the third-best coverage safety in the NFL at 86.6.

Johnson was also graded as the overall third-best safety in the NFL with a grade of 85.3. Not surprisingly, this also means he was a quality run defender as noted by his PFF run-defense grade of 81.6.

With the Browns planning to play three safeties often, taking a linebacker off the field to do so, Johnson’s ability against the run will be vital. The team’s other two starting safeties, Ronnie Harrison and Grant Delpit will need to play the run and pass well, also, but it is Johnson who will take on a major role in the box.

Today we got a video highlight reel reminder of just how good Johnson is at this role:

Just a reminder of what is coming this year with @iamjohnthethird #Browns pic.twitter.com/yCgb411J9G — OBR Film Breakdown (@TheOBRFilmBDN) June 22, 2021

Plenty of exceptional plays here where it is clear that when Johnson diagnoses a play and makes a decision, he is quick to react. His “click and close” speed keeps runs from getting past the line of scrimmage.

Johnson’s versatility will be helpful against the Baltimore Ravens stout rushing attack but also against mobile quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, as well.

With all the additions this offseason, it will be exciting to watch the Browns defense come together. Johnson could end up being the team’s play-caller on the field and, perhaps, biggest offseason addition.