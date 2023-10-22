Video: Watch Israel Adesanya’s real-time reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s KO loss at UFC 294

Alexander Volkanovski had a rough night at the office on Saturday. It was an unfortunate result for him and his teammates, including Israel Adesanya.

Volkanovski was knocked out with a head kick in his rematch against Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The knockout loss to Makhachev is the first time Volkanovski has been stopped in the octagon. Volkanovski had only lost once in the UFC prior to UFC 294, and it was in his close decision against Makhachev in February.

Adesanya, former UFC middleweight champion and friend and teammate of Volkanovski, posted a video on his YouTube channel reacting in real time to Volkanovski’s defeat.

