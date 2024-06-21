Video: Watch Friday’s UFC on ABC 6 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at noon ET
UFC on ABC 6 ceremonial weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
The weigh-ins take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+). In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official UFC on ABC 6 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 6.