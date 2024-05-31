Video: Watch Friday’s UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 5 p.m. ET

NEWARK, N.J. – UFC 302 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+). In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the official UFC 302 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.

