Video: Watch Adriano Moraes’ brutal KO of Demetrious Johnson ahead of rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1
Demetrious Johnson has a chance this Friday to settle the score.
The former UFC flyweight champion returns to the cage in a highly-anticipated rematch against champion Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore.
The last time Johnson (23-4-1) faced Moraes (20-3) was back in April 2021. The Brazilian put away “Mighty Mouse” in dominant fashion, knocking him out with a devastating knee. It was the first, and only, defeat Johnson experienced since leaving the UFC in 2018.
Before they clash again, you can watch their first bout in the video above.