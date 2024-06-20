VIDEO: Vernonia man crowned as world’s best professional elk caller

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you find yourself searching for the best professional elk caller in the world, look no further than the Beaver State.

On Saturday, Vernonia resident Tony Gilbertson won the professional division of the 2024 World Elk Calling Championships. Organized by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the competition brought the most skilled elk callers to Big Sky Resort in Montana.

Gilbertson previously secured the No. 1 spot in the men’s division in 2021. This year was his first time winning as a professional, beating strong competitors including 10-time titleholder Corey Jacobsen and Beau Brooks — a La Center, Wash., resident who won the past two years.

Tony Gilbertson was crowned as the world’s best professional elk caller on Saturday, June 15. (Courtesy Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation)

The newest titleholder went home with a giant check for $5,000. In a statement, he said he is “in shock” about his newly-earned bragging rights.

“When I think about the caliber of the competitors that I had to go up against, I honestly can’t believe I won,” Gilbertson added. “Corey has been a huge influence and mentor for me. Beau is a phenomenal caller and Ruben [Hunt, who took second place], when I saw him continue to win, I said, ‘This is going to get real.’ I’m grateful to RMEF for hosting this event and I’m looking forward to next year.”

Fellow Oregonian Ella Lees, from La Grande, secured third place in the women’s division of the competition. Canyon City resident Cash Madden also placed third in the youth division.

In total, the World Elk Calling Championships’ top contenders earned about $45,000 in cash, hunting gear and other prizes.

