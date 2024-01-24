Video: Vanderbilt basketball signee Tyler Tanner's 22 points lead Brentwood Academy past Father Ryan
Vanderbilt basketball signee Tyler Tanner scored 22 points, leading Brentwood Academy to a 59-51 win at Father Ryan on Tuesday. See the highlights.
Vanderbilt basketball signee Tyler Tanner scored 22 points, leading Brentwood Academy to a 59-51 win at Father Ryan on Tuesday. See the highlights.
Ivišić lived up to his lottery-projected hype in a stellar debut Sunday in Lexington. Tuesday on the road in the SEC proved a tougher task.
Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has finally joined the UFC.
While trying to defend Pascal Siakam, Rick Carlisle was tossed for the first time this season on Tuesday.
The expectations and a struggling defense were too much for the first-time head coach as Milwaukee struggled to find an identity.
Uga X, otherwise known as Que, oversaw two national championships at Georgia and was the most decorated mascot in program history.
The star-studded list of 41 players will need to be cut down to 12.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
This will be Vinovich's third time as lead referee for the Super Bowl.
Tom Telesco, who spent the last 11 seasons with the Chargers, will stay in the AFC West.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
He tested positive for two banned substances, according to the league.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Goff grew up in the Bay Area, where he and the Lions will face the 49ers on Sunday for a shot at the NFC title. It doesn't get much more dramatic.
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.