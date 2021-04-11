VIDEO: USMNT’s McKennie, Dike score impressive goals

Joe Prince-Wright
·2 min read
USMNT stars are on fire across Europe this week, as Christian Pulisic (two), Weston McKennie and Daryl Dike all scored impressive goals.

These young American players are truly hitting new heights in Europe.

Pulisic, 22, scored twice for Chelsea in their 4-1 win at Crystal Palace as he becomes the third-highest American goalscorer in English top-flight history.

And his USMNT teammates were at it too.

McKennie back with a bang

After not playing in the last two Juventus games following his fine and ban for breaking COVID-19 protocols by hosting a party at his home with Paulo Dybala and Arthur, Weston McKennie jumped off the bench for Juventus and scored a few seconds after coming on.

McKennie, 22, raced clear of the defense and dinked home calmly for his fifth Serie A goal of the season, as his move from Schalke has gone incredibly well.

Here is his latest goal.

Daryl Dike can’t stop scoring for surging Burnley

That man Daryl Dike, 20, is in incredible form for Barnsley in the Championship, as he has now scored eight goals in 14 games for the Tykes.

On loan from Orlando City, Dike is attracting all kinds of attention as he continues to rip up England’s second tier as he has three goals in his last two games.

Dike sent home a diving header in Barnsley’s 2-0 win against Middlesbrough, as they have now won 11 of their last 14 games and have just one defeat in their last 16.

That has Barnsley in the playoff places with five games to go, and they have all the momentum in their unlikely push for Premier League promotion.

Young USMNT striker Dike is leading their charge.

VIDEO: USMNT’s McKennie, Dike score impressive goals originally appeared on NBCSports.com

