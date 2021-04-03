VIDEO: USMNT’s Christian Pulisic scores for Chelsea v West Brom

Christian Pulisic is back scoring goals in the Premier League, as the USMNT star put Chelsea 1-0 up against West Brom.

His promising form over the international break has carried into his club play, as the American winger looked full of confidence when he got on the ball.

Pulisic, 22, only started his second PL game under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and certainly took his chance. Pulisic started as one of the two No. 10’s in Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation and was a constant threat.

The American had plenty of the ball and made some great runs and movements, one of which led to the goal.

His turn away from Kyle Bartley saw him chopped down and from that free kick Marcos Alonso hit the post, but Pulisic was right there to tap home the rebound.

This goal was just his second of the season in the Premier League (his only other came in December against Leeds) and third in all competitions as the Pennsylvania native has struggled with injuries, form and falling out of favor with Tuchel.

Take a look at the goal below, as Pulisic is firmly back in the picture at Chelsea.

