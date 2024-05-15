Video: How will UFC veteran Matt Brown be remembered?

On this week’s episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to Matt Brown’s retirement from MMA.

Last week, the long-time UFC welterweight announced that he was hanging up the gloves – at least in terms of MMA. He later spoke to MMA Junkie where he explained the reasoning behind his retirement and left the door open for potential fights in BKFC, boxing or Karate Kombat.

MMA Junkie’s Matthew Wells, Dan Tom, Mike Bohn, and host Danny Segura react to Brown’s retirement, the likelihood of seeing him fight again, as well as the legacy he leaves behind in MMA.

Watch their discussion in the video above and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie