Video: UFC veteran Mark Hunt knocks out Sonny Bill Williams in final career bout

Mark Hunt finished his combat sports career in typical “Super Samoan” fashion.

Hunt competed in what was to be his final combat sports competition on Saturday, a professional boxing bout against Sonny Bill Williams. The event took place at Aware Super Theater in Sydney.

It was the first fight for Hunt in nearly two years, but the hard-hitting 48-year-old proved he still has the power to finish his opponents by knocking out the previously undefeated in the fourth round.

Watch video of the finish below (via Twitter):

The legend Mark Hunt (1-2-1) with a TKO-3 win over Sonny Bill Williams (9-1). pic.twitter.com/ljJZ6CIJyq — Permante (@PermantexG) November 5, 2022

“I’m smiling not because of the win, but I’m smiling because this is the last time I walked into a ring of combat of any sorts,” Hunt told The Mirror after the fight. “My first thought after was, ‘Sh*t, I want to do that again!’, but no (I won’t be back in the ring again).”

Hunt competed in various combat sports throughout his career which began in kickboxing in 1998. Dabbling in pro boxing, he competed in MMA in Pride, Dream, and the UFC, where he would have his final appearance in the cage in December 2018.

Williams, 37, a New Zealand rugby star, entered the contest as a 9-0 pro boxer.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie