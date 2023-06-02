Video: UFC vet Alex Oliveira scores wild knockout of Titan FC 82 opponent with judo throw

It’s not often (if ever) you see an MMA fight finished with a judo toss, but that’s exactly what happened for former UFC welterweight Alex Oliveira.

At Titan FC 82 at SPENS 02 in Novi Sad, Serbia, Oliveira (25-14-1 MMA) hit a powerful throw on Stefan Sekulic with about 70 seconds remaining in the first round. The bout streamed live Friday evening on UFC Fight Pass.

Sekulic (14-8 MMA) was pressing Oliveira against the cage with double underhooks when Oliveira stepped across with his right leg and hit the judo throw. Sekulic appeared to go out from the impact with the canvas, and Oliveira landed one quick follow-up punch before getting up and walking away from the scene as the referee rushed in to call the fight.

Check out video of the wild finish below (via Twitter):

Judo throw KO for Cowboy Oliveira!! That's a new one…#TitanFC82 pic.twitter.com/ORct1qykp3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 2, 2023

The finish marked a return to the win column for Oliveira, who dropped his previous outing in April.

While under the UFC banner, “Cowboy” Oliviera shared the octagon with a number of key names including Carlos Condit, Gunnar Nelson, Max Griffin, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Kevin Holland, and Donald Cerrone, among others.

Since exiting the UFC last March after an 11-10 run with the promotion, Oliveira is now 3-2, with each win coming by stoppage in the first round. Win or lose, Oliveira always makes for an exciting fight, and his latest finish is certainly one of the most unique in recent memory.

