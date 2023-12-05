Video: UFC signs massive 6-foot-7 Olympian Robelis Despaigne on the spot after 4-second KO

Olympic bronze medalist Robelis Despaigne has experienced an unusually swift journey through his short MMA career – and he’s already in the UFC.

Miles Banks was still on the canvas Sunday at Fury FC 84 when promoter Eric Garcia’s phone began to ring.

It was UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard.

The decision hadn’t even been read yet, but Despaigne’s four-second knockout was already going viral – and Maynard wanted the hulking 6-foot-7 Cuban on the roster as soon as possible, Garcia recalled to MMA Junkie.

Garcia then informed ring announcer J. Wayne Leggett, who announced the news to the Houston crowd and UFC Fight Pass viewing audience.

It was an unusual move by the promotion, but Despaigne (4-0) is an unusual fighter. Despaigne, 35, has a 100 percent TKO rate. His last three fights clocked in at a combined total time of 19 seconds.

Robelis Despaigne knocks out Miles Bank in 5 seconds!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SxzbDFLH7I — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) December 3, 2023

Not sure I've seen this before. 10 minutes after this KO, it's announced that Despaigne has been signed to the UFC. Confirmed by Mick Maynard. pic.twitter.com/AvcikJkDjI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2023

Despaigne is a decorated taekwondo practitioner. He won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games in London in the 80kg weight class. He also is a two-time bronze medalist in the World Championships (2013 and 2015).

No debut date or opponent has been announced for his first UFC appearance.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie