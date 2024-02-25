Video: UFC Mexico fan drops two other spectators in large crowd melee

There were no TKOs on the UFC Fight Night 237 prelims, but one fan scored two knockdowns at the start of the main card.

As fighters threw down inside the cage, some spectators decided to do the same in the crowd. Just before the decision was read for the Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan main card opener Saturday, a large melee broke out among fans in attendance on the floor at Mexico City Arena.

One large gentleman dressed in black put two other brawlers on their backs in succession, much to the delight of those who viewed from a distance. The rumble distracted many spectators from Bruce Buffer’s reading of the winner, Torres, who immediately attempted to de-escalate the situation on the microphone.

Check out videos of the brawl below:

Contributing with another angle. pic.twitter.com/EwfTJbFwFB — Eduardo Limón (@MrManager_07) February 25, 2024

Many fans were in attendance from the first preliminary card bout, a rarity at most UFC events. It’s quite possible the alcohol consumption was flowing for hours at the point of the squabble.

Two prelims in and we got a packed house. #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/PsAoVxX8uC — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) February 25, 2024

