Video: UFC on ESPN 56 recap: Derrick Lewis’ insane celebration, Joaquin Buckley 4-0 at welterweight, more

On this week’s episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacted to the results of UFC on ESPN 56.

This past Saturday, both Derrick Lewis and Joaquin Buckley picked up big wins in the main and co-main event of the St. Louis event. Lewis stopped Brazil’s Rodrigo Nascimento, while Buckley dominated Nursulton Ruziboev to continue his unbeaten run since dropping back down to welterweight. Although Lewis and Buckley had the biggest wins, there were several other notable results on the card.

So, what should we make of the UFC on ESPN 56 results? What should be next for some of the winners and losers?

MMA Junkie’s Matthew Wells, Dan Tom, Mike Bohn, and host Danny Segura recap the action in St. Louis.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie