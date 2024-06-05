Video: UFC 303 levels up with Ian Garry vs. Michael Page, Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to some of the changes and additions to UFC 303.

UFC 303, which marks the return of Conor McGregor, has added a welterweight booking between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page. Also, Carlos Ulberg steps in to replace Khalil Rountree to fight former champion Jamahal Hill.

How much better is this card now? What’s at stake in these two bouts?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King, Mike Bohn, and host Gorgeous George react to the additions of the June pay-per-view.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie