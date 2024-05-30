Video: ‘UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier’ pre-fight press conference live stream (5 p.m. ET)

The UFC 302 pre-fight press conference takes place Thursday, and MMA Junkie will have a live stream of the event beginning at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).

The entire main card will be in attendance, including Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, who fight for the lightweight title in the main event, as well as Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa, who meet in the co-main event.

UFC 302 takes place Saturday at Prudential Center. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie